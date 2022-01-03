Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

