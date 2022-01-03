Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 1,087.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 19,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,519. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

