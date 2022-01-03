Markel Corp Invests $1.10 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Markel Corp purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Intuit by 162.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 520.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit stock opened at $643.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.19 and a 200-day moving average of $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

