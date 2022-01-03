Markel Corp Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $66.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

