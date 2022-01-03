Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.20. Manitowoc shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $667.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

