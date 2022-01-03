Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 6.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $37,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

