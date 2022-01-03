Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 138 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $11.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,049. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

