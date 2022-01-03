Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

