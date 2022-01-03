MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $502.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

