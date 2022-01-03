MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

