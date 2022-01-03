MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 268,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

