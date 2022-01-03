LSV Asset Management Sells 9,643 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $37.65 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.