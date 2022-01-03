LSV Asset Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

