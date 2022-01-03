LSV Asset Management Sells 21,200 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.