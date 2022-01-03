LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Shares of AIMC opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.