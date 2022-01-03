LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

