LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

TMO opened at $667.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

