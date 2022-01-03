LSV Asset Management Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 263.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI opened at $59.36 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.