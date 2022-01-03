LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report sales of $96.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $96.49 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LYTS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.