Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,775.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

