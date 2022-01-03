Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $102.34 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $102,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $184.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

