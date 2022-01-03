Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $114,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

