Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $355.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.