Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $119.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

