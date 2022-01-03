Liquity (LQTY) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Liquity has a market cap of $74.62 million and approximately $435,413.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00011344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,159,351 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

