Lincoln National Corp Sells 881 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.