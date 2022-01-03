Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 26,250 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

