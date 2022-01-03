Lincoln National Corp Has $923,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $4,310,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

