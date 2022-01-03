Lincoln National Corp Has $783,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $138.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

