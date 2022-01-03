Lincoln National Corp Buys 222 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

