Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,085 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,176,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC opened at $42.01 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

