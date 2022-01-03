Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $204,514.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00319885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

