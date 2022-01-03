Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.