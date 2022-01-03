Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.80

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 9561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

