Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 6,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,884. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.