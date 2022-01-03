Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.51. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

