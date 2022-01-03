Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.