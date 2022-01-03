L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 64.3% in December

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LCAA stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

