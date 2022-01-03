Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0313

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297,449.85 and approximately $4,800.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.