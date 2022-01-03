Kusama Price Down 9.8% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $290.92 or 0.00619936 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $65.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

