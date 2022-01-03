KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 80,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $39.40.

