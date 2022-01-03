KOK Reaches Market Cap of $606.37 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00012004 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $606.37 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005135 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

