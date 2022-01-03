Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 494 Average PT from Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.64).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGH shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of Knights Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.51). The stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,349. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 403.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 412.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The stock has a market cap of £343.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.