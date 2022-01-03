Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.12

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $74.52 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003825 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00362629 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.