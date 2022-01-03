King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.88 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $14,986.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005137 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

