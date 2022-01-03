Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,052 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $161,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

