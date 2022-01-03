Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.20% of Republic Services worth $75,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $139.45 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

