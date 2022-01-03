Keybank National Association OH Has $421.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $421,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

