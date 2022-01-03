Keybank National Association OH Has $118 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $118,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.