Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $645.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

